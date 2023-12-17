Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.57

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.57 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 40.44 ($0.51). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 8,695 shares.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45. The firm has a market cap of £26.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3,950.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Inspiration Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Inspiration Healthcare Group

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

In other Inspiration Healthcare Group news, insider Neil Campbell purchased 7,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £2,437.12 ($3,059.40). In other news, insider Neil Campbell bought 7,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £2,437.12 ($3,059.40). Also, insider Alan Olby bought 19,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £6,851.95 ($8,601.49). Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

