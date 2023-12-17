Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $199.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.40.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $185.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 43.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 524.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.