Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,202.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $536,364.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,202.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,067,096 shares of company stock valued at $154,938,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.4 %

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,315. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.60 and a beta of 1.87. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Integral Ad Science

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.