Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $536,364.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,202.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 38,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $536,364.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,202.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,067,096 shares of company stock valued at $154,938,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 31,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
