Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 6.6% of Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

INTC stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

