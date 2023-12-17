International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 11,000 shares.
International Isotopes Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About International Isotopes
International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Isotopes
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.