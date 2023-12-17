International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

