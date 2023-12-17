International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IP opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

