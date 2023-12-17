International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the November 15th total of 312,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.3 days.

International Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

IPCFF opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. International Petroleum has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $11.82.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

