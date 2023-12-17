Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the November 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Inventiva Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of IVA stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,589. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

About Inventiva

(Get Free Report)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.