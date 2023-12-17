Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 482,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 367,343 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,810. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0513 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

