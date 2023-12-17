Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.50

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.50 and traded as high as $73.24. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 67,363 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXC. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 2,120.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

