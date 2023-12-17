Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 461.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

PRFZ stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

