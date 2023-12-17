Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.