Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VLT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18.
Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
