Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,433 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 423,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,080,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,359,000 after acquiring an additional 144,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,982 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 312,197 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1107 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

