Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Stock Position Decreased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF comprises 6.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 4.61% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $35,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,761,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,998,000 after buying an additional 84,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 207,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

PWV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 55,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,038. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

