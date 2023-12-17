Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1,396.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,004,831,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,124 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,435,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period.

QQQM stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.56. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $167.27. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

