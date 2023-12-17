Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,598,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 832,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 98,180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 319.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.94 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.