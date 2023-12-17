Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 9.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $405.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.84. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $406.54.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

