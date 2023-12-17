Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.84. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $406.54.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.