Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.3% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.84. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $406.54.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

