Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Boosted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNFree Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.15% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 242,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 73,311 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.15. 18,836,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

