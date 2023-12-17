Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,805 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 774.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,951,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average is $146.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.