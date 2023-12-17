Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.81. 2,745,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,794. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

