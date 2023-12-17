InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %
NVIV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 10,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,267. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.80.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
