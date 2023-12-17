InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

NVIV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 10,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,267. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

