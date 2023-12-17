IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,080 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of IonQ worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,268 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IonQ by 32.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 474,218 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of IONQ opened at $14.93 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,480,454.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,336 shares of company stock worth $2,408,659 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

