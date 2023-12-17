IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.20

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.73. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 49,331 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.75.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in IRIDEX by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 637,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 306,282 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

