iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

