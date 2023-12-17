iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 12.9% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 154,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.