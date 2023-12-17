iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Decreased by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.