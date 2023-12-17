iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Decreased by Sinecera Capital LLC

Sinecera Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
