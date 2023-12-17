iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Trimmed by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

