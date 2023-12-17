iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Reduced by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 8.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,407,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,368,550. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.