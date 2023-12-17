iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

