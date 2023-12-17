iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $168,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 188,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 57,964 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 531,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

