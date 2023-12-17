iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,311.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $473.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $475.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

