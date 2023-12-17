iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day moving average of $256.01. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

