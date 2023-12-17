iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.0% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $274.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $278.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.