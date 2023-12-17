iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $274.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.01. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.