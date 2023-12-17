iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lifted by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $106.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

