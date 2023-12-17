iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

