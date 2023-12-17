iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

