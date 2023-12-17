iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in November

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 837,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IGF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. 714,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

