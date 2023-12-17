iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 7.3% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,742,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $68.19.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.