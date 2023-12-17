iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439,573 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

