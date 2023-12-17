iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,911.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 96,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93,674 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 686.8% during the third quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 226,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

