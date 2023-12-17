iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.