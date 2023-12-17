iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EFA opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

