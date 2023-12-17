iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,298 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

