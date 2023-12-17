iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.94. 568,298 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.