iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,576,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 33,155 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,822,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,671,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.27.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

