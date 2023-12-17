iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 265,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 224,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 130,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 135,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

